Teen arrested for several armed robberies at convenience stores in Charlotte and Denver, Sheriff says

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A local teenager is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of armed robberies in Charlotte and Denver, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Abdel Karim Lagueb, 18, has been arrested on three outstanding warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon in Mecklenburg County and charges are pending for common law robbery out of Lincoln County.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on Atwater Drive in Denver in reference to an armed robbery. The clerks told deputies a lone gunman entered the store wearing all black clothing, brandishing a weapon. The suspect demanded cash from the register and told the clerks to put the money in a grocery bag. The suspect, later identified as Lagueb, reportedly fled in a silver passenger car.

Later the same day, around 6 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers requested help in serving three outstanding warrants on Lagueb in Denver, where he was staying. The warrants on Lagueb stemmed from him being connected to multiple armed robberies at convenience stores in Charlotte, police said.

Denver was arrested at a home along Kenyon Drive in Denver without incident. During Lagueb’s interview with CMPD he confessed to the robbery at the 7-Eleven in Denver, police said.

Lagueb is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.