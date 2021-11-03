Teen arrested for murder of 15-year-old in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old was charged Tuesday for the murder of a 15-year-old found shot in south Charlotte in October, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Dametrius Hilliard is accused of shooting Daliamontray Strothers Jr. near the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue just before midnight on October 12.

Officers found Strothers suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died on Oct. 14.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified Hilliard as the suspect. He was located and arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

CMPD said the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 704-334-1600 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.