Teen arrested, charged for shooting that injured juvenile in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting in Salisbury last weekend that sent a juvenile to the hospital, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Police said a juvenile was found Saturday near 1200 West Bank Street suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the juvenile’s injuries is still unknown.

On Tuesday, police arrested Marshall Morefield for the shooting. Morefield is charged with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The investigation into the incident remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Drakford at 704-638-5333.