TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old man is accused of abusing a child at his home in Taylorsville, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Roger Adkins III was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury following an investigation that began in late March.

The assault against the child is believed to have happened at his home, the sheriff’s office said.

Adkins was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Authorities did not provide information on the seriousness of the child’s injuries.