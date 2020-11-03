Taylorsville man arrested for 35 child pornography charges

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old man was charged with 35 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor Monday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said John Noah Mast became a suspect after a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce said a person in Alexander County was uploading child pornography.

Investigators found 35 separate articles of child pornography in Mast’s possession.

Mast is being held under a $500,000 bond. He is due in court on November 9.

