GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University Police Department is investigating a report of an alleged drink tampering incident involving two people, one which they said led to a sexual assault.

On Tuesday, police said they received a report alleging drink tampering (aggravated assault under the Clery Act) of two people. It led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi Fraternity House. Officials said the incident happened on Aug. 20 and the alleged suspect is known to the victim.

Protesters gathered Tuesday night at the frat house in what is at least the third such incident that’s been reported at Theta Chi. Three incidents were reported on Sept. 24, 26 and 30 in 2020. A second incident was reported on Oct. 29, 2021.

ECU Student Government Association later passed a resolution to remove Theta Chi for 100 years. The organization sent the resolution to Chancellor Philip Rogers, which led to Theta Chi being suspended for 30 days by ECU.

The fraternity was released from suspension in February after the Greenville Police Department said its investigation was closed because the victim did not want to proceed with a criminal investigation.

“It is unlawful for any person to knowingly distribute any food, beverage, or other eatable or drinkable substance which that person knows to contain any harmful substance,” the ECU Police Department said in a media release. “Sexual assault is always the fault of the perpetrator and never the fault of the victim.

“Do not accept drinks at social gatherings (even if they are pre-packaged beverages). Report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.”