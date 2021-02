CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for an armed suspect at a south Charlotte apartment, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the SWAT Team is near the 700 block of Governor Morrison Street searching for the suspect in an apartment.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police said the area is contained and there is no immediate threat.

CMPD says to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.