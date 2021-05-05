Suspect wanted in connection to recent shooting taken into custody by SWAT

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT Team took a wanted suspect into custody without further incident in west Charlotte on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect was wanted on several violent felony arrest warrants related to a recent shooting.

Officials said SWAT was on scene near the 2800 block of Old Steele Creek Road.

Authorities said the incident was contained but were asking that residents avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.