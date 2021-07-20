SWAT standoff near Music Factory ends with an arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A lengthy standoff with SWAT stemming from a domestic incident took place overnight at a home near the Music Factory and concluded with an arrest, CMPD announced.

Officers responded to calls regarding an incident at a home not far from the Music Factory around 8 p.m. on Monday, July 19.

A woman told police she was assaulted by Robert Rios, 35, who then fired a gun in earshot of her. Rios locked himself in the home and a SWAT standoff ensued, police said.

When CMPD officers attempted to communicate with the suspect at the front door, he pulled out a gun and officers took cover. Rios surrendered to negotiators around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

He faces multiple charges including assault and communicating threats.