SWAT responding to ‘barricaded suspect’ in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded suspect in a neighborhood in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD officials said SWAT members were working to peacefully arrest a person barricaded in the 6500 block of Forest Cross Drive.
📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
Police asked the public to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.
FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional details about what led up to the standoff.