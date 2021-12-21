SWAT responding to ‘barricaded suspect’ in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded suspect in a neighborhood in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD officials said SWAT members were working to peacefully arrest a person barricaded in the 6500 block of Forest Cross Drive.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional details about what led up to the standoff.