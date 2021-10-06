Scene cleared after suspicious suitcase shuts down area near Gaston County courthouse

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The area around a social services building near the Gaston County Courthouse in Gastonia was shut down due to a suspicious suitcase, the Gastonia Police Department said Wednesday.

Road closures included E. Long Ave between N. Broad Street and MLK Way for at least a couple of hours. Drivers were being encouraged to avoid the area and follow police directions.

The Gaston County Courthouse across the street was also placed on lockdown, but sources tell FOX 46 that it has since been cleared and evacuated.

Investigators later determined that there was nothing in the suitcase, and the scene was cleared. The FBI was brought in to investigate.