‘Suspicious’ man found with stolen trailer in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Taylorsville man is facing charges after he was found with a stolen trailer near some storage units in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a person reported a “suspicious person” around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Woodring Lane in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded and found that the caller had stopped the man, identified as 41-year-old Stephen Shaw, near some storage units in the area.

Officers also found a pickup truck nearby with a trailer displaying a Georgia license plate. Deputies ran the vehicle registration on the trailer and found that it had been reported stolen in Hickory.

Shaw was arrested and charged with felony possession of stolen property and felony possession of burglary tools.

He was taken to the Alexander County Law Enforcement Center and placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.