Suspects wanted for armed robbery of Sam’s Mart in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators need your help in identifying the suspects of a recent armed robbery of a Sam’s Mart on the 4000 block of Providence Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred on December 28 just before 4:30 a.m. when two suspects robbed the store. The gunman is a Black male and was wearing a dark blue Xavier hoodie, medical mask, black pants with a large orange stripe on the legs, and blue/white/orange Nike running shoes.

The second suspect is short and was wearing a light blue Nike hoodie, black and white plaid pants, and black shoes. They left in a black SUV last seen driving northbound on Providence Road.

The case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects are asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.