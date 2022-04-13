LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple people are wanted after a truck was used to ram through a storage facility’s security gate and $41,000 worth of equipment was stolen from inside, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the incident happened on April 10 at the Landmark Self Storage on NC Highway 150 East.

Deputies responded to the facility around 11:20 p.m. where they found a large gate to the business knocked down. The gate appeared to have been rammed by a vehicle and run over, the sheriff’s office said.

The facility’s owner and an employee reportedly told officers that a parking space that had contained a black Cam Superline trailer with a John Deere zero-turn lawnmower and a side-by-side Polaris off-road vehicle was now empty.

Authorities said the stolen equipment was worth around $41,000. The cost to repair the gate was estimated to cost $5,000.

Detectives said they believe the theft was pulled off by two pickup trucks. Security footage showed one of the vehicles ramming the gate multiple times and another truck hooked onto the trailer.

Landmark suspect (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Landmark suspect (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Landmark suspect (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Both vehicles left the scene. One traveled west on Highway 150 while the other turned east out of the business.

Shortly before the incident, Catawba County reported that a blue and gray Ford F250 was stolen. The vehicle was similar to one of the trucks involved in the break-in, the sheriff’s office said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The driver of one of the trucks appeared to be a white man with visible tattoos on his neck, forearms, hands and fingers, investigators said. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark t-shirt, cargo shorts and ankle-length boots.

Anyone with information about the break-in or can identify the suspect is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.