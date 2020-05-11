Car robbery suspects held mom and son at gunpoint, police say

Police responded to calls regarding an armed robbery of a vehicle around 1 p.m. on Saturday near Eden Terrace. The victim stated that while she was with her son two suspects held them at gunpoint and stole their burgundy-colored Honda.

Moments later officers were able to detain a 17-year-old suspect who was spotted riding a moped near the Winthrop Coliseum. He initially tried to flee on foot.

A short time later the Honda was spotted traveling on Cherry Road. Jon’tarius Reid, 18, was arrested and officers found a handgun in the vehicle.

Reid faces multiple charges including possession of a stolen gun.