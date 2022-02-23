RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two suspects in a string of bank robberies in Raleigh, Morrisville and Cary ran after abandoning a getaway car near North Carolina State University on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Two of the robberies happened at the Wells Fargo branches at 2001 Clark Ave. and 2016 Fairview Road, Raleigh police said.

Cary police said a third Wells Fargo, located at 305 Colonades Way, was also robbed around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. A suspect demanded money from the teller and left without displaying a weapon.

A Morrisville robbery also took place at 11:48 a.m. at First Horizon Bank at 9632 Chapel Hill Road, police said. No one was hurt in the Morrisville bank robbery.

While Morrisville police were at the bank, they received word that someone matching the description of the Morrisville bank robber was wanted in two similar robberies at banks in Raleigh and later one in Cary.

Morrisville police later confirmed the two suspects are wanted in all four bank robberies.

After the Cary bank robbery, Cary police tried to intercept the suspect’s car but were unable to stop it. They confirmed the suspect vehicle was “later recovered in Raleigh.”

Raleigh police said the car stopped along the 700 block of Centennial Parkway, which is near N.C. State’s campus. Two occupants jumped out of the car and ran.

The search is ongoing for the duo, police said. The car, a blue Ford Mustang, was found with severe fire damage.

N.C. State Police warned students that the two ran toward Centennial Campus.