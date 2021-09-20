Suspects arrested in armed robbery of Gastonia business

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gastonia Police have arrested two people in an armed robbery of an area business that occurred in August.

According to investigators, the 23-year-old male suspect and 18-year-old female suspect were identified in the robbery of the business in the 2500 block of West Franklin Blvd. Investigators learned that the male suspect committed the robbery and the female suspect was the driver of the vehicle that the suspect fled in after the robbery.

Both suspects were charged with robbery-related offenses.

