Thief who cut off monitor arrested after attacking female, police say

A 22-year-old who has a criminal history is in custody after a two-day search by police for his whereabouts.

Officers responded to calls regarding an altercation near 10200 Couloak Drive around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives learned that a woman may have been violently attacked and an investigation was launched. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Dontray Pharr, 22, was identified as the suspect and he was already being searched for a re-arrest after cutting off his ankle monitor. Officers were able to locate him in a stolen Honda Civic the next day and attempted to pull him over, however, he fled, and a brief chase ensued.

Pharr eventually ended up causing a collision, and tried to flee on foot but was ultimately taken into custody.

He faces multiple charges including larceny, theft, cutting off his electronic monitoring device, and resisting.

This remains an active investigation.

