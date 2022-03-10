SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a reported bank robbery that happened Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at 9:22 a.m. at the F&M Bank located at 630 Jake Alexander Blvd.

Police said a 60-year-old white man entered the F&M Bank and approached the counter. There were two tellers, one who was in training, at the counter as he approached.

The suspect passed a note but did not display a gun. The tellers gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and he left the scene in a silver Honda CRV on Jake Alexander Blvd, police said.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.