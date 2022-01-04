Suspect wanted in death of man in North Charlotte arrested in Georgia

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man in North Charlotte outside of Atlanta, Ga.

According to CMPD, 33-year-old Bruce Little was arrested outside of Atlanta. Homicide detectives from CMPD drove down to Georgia to interview Little, who is in custody in Fulton County, Ga. awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

The deadly incident began around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the 8600 Block of Swank Place. Officers were called to the scene for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

As CMPD officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. The man, identified as Devontae Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Little is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.