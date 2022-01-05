Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Walmart in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are searching for a suspect who robbed a Walmart store on Leonard Avenue in Albemarle on Tuesday night.

According to Albemarle Police, officers were called out just before 10:30 p.m. Prior to officers arriving, the suspect left the store.

Investigators say the suspect approached a cashier at a register and displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then exited the store with an undisclosed amount of money and several items from the store. No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators say the suspect was an unknown male wearing a gray hoodie, orange face mask, and dark pants.

If anyone has any information regarding the identification of the suspect, call the Albemarle Police Department at (704) 984-9500. You can also leave an anonymous tip at (704) 984-9511.