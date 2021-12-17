Suspect sought in armed robbery at Oak Hill Grocery Store in Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a masked man who robbed a local grocery store at gunpoint earlier this month.

The armed robbery occurred at 9:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Oak Hill Grocery located at 2375 NC 181.

Deputies said the suspect is described as a black man, about 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 300 pounds. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crime is asked to call the BCSO at 828-438-5500.