Suspect slams into Cabarrus County Sherriff’s vehicle in high-speed chase

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect crashed into two Cabarrus County deputies’ vehicles during a pursuit Tuesday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Cabarrus County deputies were called to assist Highway Patrol in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had entered the county from Salisbury on Interstate 85. Deputies canceled their response when the vehicle crossed into Mecklenburg County.

A short time later, CCSO said the stolen vehicle was spotted while passing a deputy on Highway 49. The officer attempted to pull the suspects over and it fled.

Authorities deployed stop sticks, but the vehicle continued. The driver then rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle several times.

On the third time the CCSO vehicle was struck, the officer was able to pin the suspect’s vehicle in the median. The vehicle then rolled into a second Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Officials said two suspects fled from the vehicle. One was apprehended.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation