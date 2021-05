MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Morganton Police are asking for help identifying a man they said walked up to a homeless person and shot his dog Sunday.

According to Public Safety officials, a person walked up to the dog, known as “DJ,” around 2:26 p.m. Sunday near Jerry’s Neighborhood Store and opened fire.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Authorities said DJ did not survive the injuries.

Police are asking for anonymous tips to be sent to Morgan/Burk Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333 or emailing clail@morgantonps.org.