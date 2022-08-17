TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a man they said ran away after deputies responding to a noise complaint noticed a large plastic bag containing white powder in his vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called out to complaints of noise and a large party Sunday on the 100 block of Bridlewood Lane off of Fern Hill Road south of Troutman.

Deputies said they found several vehicles parked on the side of the roadway. One of the deputies said he saw a large plastic bag containing a large amount of white powder through the window of one of the parked vehicles.

The vehicle was registered to Antonio Maurice Montgomery Jr of Charlotte, authorities said.

Deputies approached a home and asked if Montgomery was still there. The suspect came outside to speak with deputies.

When he was asked about the white powder, Montgomery reportedly said the drugs were not his and unlocked his car for deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies secured the drugs and other weapons found in the vehicle, Montgomery is accused of running away suddenly.

Deputies attempted to find him, but they were unsuccessful.

Investigators seized one AR-15 rifle, a drum magazine, 121 rounds of ammunition, a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber pistol, 16 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition, digital scales and 18.9 grams of cocaine, authorities said.

Montgomery is wanted for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone who knows where the suspect may be located is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.