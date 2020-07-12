Suspect robs SW CLT BP gas station at gunpoint

Charlotte police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is wanted for an armed robbery at a gas station in southwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a robbery around 1 a.m. Saturday at a BP gas station at 426 Westinghouse Blvd in southwest Charlotte, not far from where I-77 and I-485 overlap.

An initial investigation showed a man robbed the business at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a goatee who was wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

