Suspect involved in violent kidnapping in east Charlotte sought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte Police are asking the public for help in finding the people involved in a kidnapping caught on camera. It happened Wednesday morning just after 3 a.m. in East Charlotte on Driftwood Drive.

A woman on the 3700 block of Driftwood Dr. says she woke up, went outside to turn on her car, and noticed items scattered along her front lawn.

“I see a lot of stuff in the grass. When I come look, I see shoes. Women’s shoes and a wig,” said the woman, who didn’t want her name identified.

A check of her Ring doorbell camera revealed a disturbing situation happened right outside her home.

“When I checked the Ring, I see one girl is coming, running. They say ‘help’ and the other guy is hitting her stomach and face,” she recalled.

The woman immediately notified police about what she saw, and now officials with CMPD say they are desperate to identify the suspect and victim.

“For the protection of victims, we don’t normally release videos like this. It’s an unusual thing. However, it is an urgent matter for us to identify who these people are,” said Captain Joel McNelly during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the injuries the victim likely sustained would require medical attention. Capt. McNelly says the department is obviously extremely concerned for her safety.

“The video…it’s disturbing. There’s no other word to say for that. It’s disturbing,” he said.

Neighbors on Driftwood Dr. say they are concerned for their own safety and are left with a lot of questions.

“I’m concerned. I’m concerned for the woman that’s involved, for my neighbors, and for anybody else that comes in contact with that guy,” said neighbor Anthony Jones.

CMPD wants anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or victim, or knows where they may be, to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.