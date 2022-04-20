CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 58-year-old man was charged Tuesday with the murder of a 62-year-old woman in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Donna Weatherford was found dead on April 15 in the 3100 block of Sloan Drive.

Detectives conducted what authorities described as a “death investigation.”

After a review by the medical examiner, Weatherford’s death was ruled a homicide.

CMPD said detectives identified Alphonso Davis as the suspect in her death. He was placed into custody while at the hospital on unrelated charges on the day of Weatherford’s death.

Authorities did not specify why Davis was in the hospital.

Upon his release, police said he was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.

Following the interview, Davis was charged with murder.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a CMPD homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.