CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man suspected of robbing a bank in south Charlotte has been found, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the robbery happened at the Bank OZK on Park Road around 9:40 a.m. on April 5. The suspected reportedly demanded money and then left the bank on foot toward Heather Lane.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Crime Stoppers had described the man as wearing a black suit jacket, white t-shirt, a black winter cap and a black face mask with a white face mask over it. He also had a noticeable limp.
Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.