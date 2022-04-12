CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man suspected of robbing a bank in south Charlotte has been found, according to Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the robbery happened at the Bank OZK on Park Road around 9:40 a.m. on April 5. The suspected reportedly demanded money and then left the bank on foot toward Heather Lane.

Crime Stoppers had described the man as wearing a black suit jacket, white t-shirt, a black winter cap and a black face mask with a white face mask over it. He also had a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.