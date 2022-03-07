CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted man accused of killing one person and injuring four others in a shooting in Chester County early Sunday morning was out on bond for previous charges including attempted murder, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 30-year-old Vangerail “Gerald” Miller is suspected of killing Kevin Feaster.

Investigators said they believe the motive for the shooting originated from a previous dispute between the two men in May 2020.

Miller is out on bond for charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in February 2020 and attempted murder, malicious injury to property and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in May 2020.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on March 6 on Powell Drive near James Wherry and Harvey Neely roads.

Feaster was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Four others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two have been released.

Officials said of the two that remain in the hospital, one is in stable and one is in unstable condition.

Authorities said the search for Miller continues Monday and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433.