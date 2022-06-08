CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte in 2021 is still being sought, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls last year on July 26 regarding the incident on 500 Mallard Creek Road.

Alexis Wilkins, 24, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

An initial investigation revealed Wilkins was walking and attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a vehicle at a low rate of speed, CMPD said.

The driver pulled over, got out of their vehicle and rendered aid, and called 911, officers said. During this time, a second vehicle struck her and then fled the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be a red Hyundai Tiburon from the 2000s and has heavy front-end damage.