Suspect forces woman into car, flees scene in east Charlotte; suspect found dead after chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect accused of forcing a woman into a car, fleeing police, and shooting at officers Wednesday night was found dead in their vehicle after a pursuit in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers were responding to a domestic violence situation just after 8:41 p.m. on Dec. 22 when they learned that the suspect had forced a woman into a car and fled the scene.

Officers were able to determine the description of the vehicle and detectives were able to find it on cameras in east Charlotte.

When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect refused to pull over and a pursuit began.

Authorities said the suspect fired shots at officers during the chase. One CMPD vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no officers were injured.

Police officials said officers did not return gunfire at any point during the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop at the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive where officers discovered the person was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was pronounced dead by Medic.

Investigators believe the woman and the suspect were known to each other.

Police have not provided any information on the condition of the woman who was forced into the vehicle. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a detective or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.