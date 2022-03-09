LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after the death of a 3-year-old.

Brian Moses

Three-year-old Ja-sel Orr died Friday from injuries sustained on March 2.

Orr was discovered inside a smoking apartment in Lexington after a 911 caller said they saw blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot. Orr was rushed out of the apartment and to the hospital.

Two men, Lionel Kocher and Robert Lee Stowe, were found dead at the scene. The police chief says that they sustained more injuries than just gunshot wounds.

The cause of death for the three victims has not been released.

Police arrested Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Winston-Salem.

Police say that the suspect knew the victims. Moses was charged with two counts of murder, arson and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was charged with an additional count of first-degree murder after the death of Ja-sel.

On Tuesday, the little girl’s pastor said she was a light in this world.

Moses sat silently in court as the judge told him he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

We are still working to learn what motivated the violence.

“What individual would take someone’s life that had not had the opportunity to enjoy life?” said Pastor Bobby Wilson.

Wilson has been a pastor to the 3-year-old Jasel Orr and her family for the last two years.

The little girl was visiting her grandfather when Lexington officers say Moses started shooting inside the apartment.

“We got the news Wednesday at 11 at night. My daughter called and said her dad had been shot and that was it,” Wilson said. “About 11:30, we got another call that said the baby been shot in the head…from that point on, I was no good. I stepped away from the phone and let the tears out. It’s sad very sad.”

Wilson tells FOX8 Moses was an acquaintance of his victims.

“They are glad he has been caught and not on the street anymore…it’s a possibility he could have hurt someone else,” he said.

“She was very joyful, and you can tell if she had the opportunity to become a child, teenager or adult, she would be a leader. We saw the leader part in her. The joy in her,” Wilson said.

Wilson will lead the funeral for Ja-sel and her grandfather. Those plans are still being finalized.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.