Suspect extradited to Charlotte to face charges in murder of woman at NoDa art studio

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man apprehended in Greensboro earlier this month for the murder of a woman at an art studio in the NoDa neighborhood is now back in Mecklenburg County to face charges.

According to CMPD, 29-year-old Malek Moore is facing charges for the murder of Gabryelle Allnutt on Sunday, Sept. 5 around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of East 22nd Street. He was also wanted in the separate murder of 21-year-old Christian Mbimba in Greensboro. He had been housed in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Moore was taken into custody around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

CMPD earlier told FOX 46 that Moore also reportedly punched a woman in the face with a closed fist on the greenway in the 2100 block of North Davidson Street the same day that Allnutt was killed. The next day, Moore then broke into The Exchange at 36th Street in the 400 block of E 36th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the business and learned that Moore had entered the business and stole property from within.

The FBI had joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Greensboro Police in the hunt for Moore before he was captured.