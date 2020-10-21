Suspect drags Rowan County deputies, flees during officer-involved shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver that drove off from a traffic stop while dragging two deputies from the vehicle was shot in the arm Wednesday morning, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO said deputies pulled over a white Mustang around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of US 601 near the Volonte Motel. A K-9 unit indicated that there could be narcotics in the car.

When deputies told the car’s occupants to step out of the vehicle, the driver made movements like he was going to drive away. Two deputies attempted to stop the driver from fleeing and were dragged.

One of the deputies fired into the vehicle and hit the suspect in the arm and the two were able to free themselves from the car.

The driver continued without stopping with RCSO, Salisbury Police and China Grove Police in pursuit. A China Grove Officer set up spike strips on Jake Alexander Blvd near the I-85 on-ramp.

All four tires were flattened and the driver finally stopped on the Interstate at Peach Orchard Road.

Deputies identified the driver as Tyler Gambrell, a 23-year-old Kannapolis resident. He was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Master Deputy Holshouser was also taken to the hospital and was treated and released with a head injury. The other deputy was treated on scene for injuries to his arm.

The investigation is still ongoing and Gambrell is expected to face criminal charges.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE