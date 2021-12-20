Suspect charged with attempted murder for shotgun blast that seriously injured NC man

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rockingham County man was charged with attempted murder after a man was shot with a shotgun and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 7 p.m., RCSO investigators were told about a patient at a Triad hospital who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say a 57-year-old Stoneville man had been shot with a shotgun by Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr., 60, of Stoneville, after an altercation at Bell’s home.

Bell was arrested by Henry County deputies in Bassett, Virginia a short time later.

He was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition.