Suspect charged for stealing UTVs from high school in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A man is facing charges for breaking into a building at East Burke High School’s football complex and stealing two John Deere Gator UTVs.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Jessie James Shull was charged with felony larceny. More charges are pending review from the District Attorney’s office. Investigators arrested Shull on Nov. 30.

Investigators say one of the John Deere UTVs were recovered in Lincoln County on Nov. 18 and the other was recovered in Catawba County on Dec. 6.

The investigation is ongoing.