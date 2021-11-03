Suspect charged after 17-year-old shot and killed in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a 26-year-old man in the shooting death of a 17-year-old early Wednesday morning.

Investigators responded to the 5300 block of McAlpine Glen Drive around 5 a.m. for an unrelated incident when they were called just a few blocks away for a report of a suspicious person.

When they arrived at the 5100 block, they located 17-year-old Moises Hernandez, who had been shot. Medic transported Hernandez to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene and collected information and physical evidence which led to the arrest of Dalton Neel on charges of voluntary manslaughter. Neel was transferred to the custody of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.