Suspect arrested in weekend Salisbury shooting that injured juvenile

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury Police arrested an 18-year-old man in a shooting that occurred last weekend on the 1200 block of West Bank Street in which a juvenile was shot.
According to Salisbury Police, Marshall Oliver Morefield was arrested Tuesday night around 8 p.m. with assistance from Rowan County Sheriff’s Department. Morefield was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
When officers arrived on the scene Saturday, they located a juvenile suffering from injuries and transported them to the hospital for treatment.
Morefield was placed in Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident should contact Detective Drakford with Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333.
