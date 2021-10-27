Suspect arrested in weekend Salisbury shooting that injured juvenile

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Salisbury Police arrested an 18-year-old man in a shooting that occurred last weekend on the 1200 block of West Bank Street in which a juvenile was shot.

According to Salisbury Police, Marshall Oliver Morefield was arrested Tuesday night around 8 p.m. with assistance from Rowan County Sheriff’s Department. Morefield was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

When officers arrived on the scene Saturday, they located a juvenile suffering from injuries and transported them to the hospital for treatment.

Morefield was placed in Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident should contact Detective Drakford with Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333.

