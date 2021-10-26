Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 people in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested and charged a man in the shooting of three people on the 1700 block of Willow Haven Lane in northeast Charlotte on Monday.

According to CMPD, 22-year-old Asante Sharif Turner was arrested shortly after the incident after being pulled over for a traffic infraction near Interstate 85 and U.S. Highway 29. Information and evidence collected linked Turner to the shooting, and he was transported to CMPD University City Precinct for an interview.

Turner was then transported to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, shooting in the city limits, and injury to personal property.

Investigators responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday to Willow Haven Lane to find three people who had been injured. Medic transported all three victims to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information that may help investigators, contact CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 where you can remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.