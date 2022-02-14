Surveillance video shows moments leading up to NC nightclub shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Surveillance video from Trust nightclub in Greensboro reveals the moments leading up to a shooting that sent multiple people to the hospital.

At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of multiple people shot at Trust, a nightclub on the 2800 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

Bullet hole at Trust nightclub in Greensboro (Peyton Land/WGHP)

Bullet hole at Trust nightclub in Greensboro (Peyton Land/WGHP)

One victim was taken to a hospital by Guilford County EMS. Two others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Police say all victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The video, which does not include sound, shows a group of about 10 people in front of the nightclub in the moments immediately before shots were fired.

FOX8 is not publishing the full video at this time due to potentially graphic content. The full video shows the group suddenly run away from the scene with some running into the parking lot and others pushing their way into the building.

According to Michael Clark, the owner of the nightclub, someone out at the edge of the parking lot shot towards the door three times. The guard returned fire three times.”You can’t help who comes in and who decides they’re having a bad day,” he said. “It hurts our business, I mean this is my livelihood, my family’s livelihood.”

Clark told FOX8 there are plenty of safety plans in place to protect customers and employees. People are wanded before they enter, the door closes at 1 a.m. and everyone providing security has weapons. “I mean what more can we do as a business when people have no regard on where they are and other people’s lives?” he said. “We did what we could to protect people and we’ll continue to.”

“We’re in this together to try and keep people safe,” Clark said. “I don’t think we get enough support and I think the bad rap for urban spots, everybody shy’s away from.”

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.