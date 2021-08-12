Surveillance video shows moment of near-fatal shootout outside west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bullets fly at a Charlotte gas station. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released the video to FOX 46 on Thursday and described how close it was to being fatal.

The shots rang out at the B & K Gas & More store on Glenwood Drive.

“To be honest with you, I was in the Egyptian army, so that was nothing,” said Assistant Manager Mohamed Abdel Rahman.

It all started on Friday, Aug. 6 when a group of men walking towards the store got into a verbal altercation with men in a car sitting at a gas pump.

During the argument one of the men pulled out a long gun, either an AK-47 or AR-15, ready to fire. In the video, he is seen putting the weapon away, and then speaks to the men in the gray car.

Rahman said, unfortunately, he’s seen this seen before

“There have been five robberies on me,” added Rahman. “One put AR-15 on me at night, the other put the firearm on my head.”

Inside the store surveillance photos show what appears to be an argument. Then both groups walk out, and just as the three men approach the car, shots are fired.

One bullet so close you see the man jump out of the way before hitting the ground.

“I tried to be hidden behind that wall in order to avoid the bullets,” said Rahman as he heard the shots. “Then I pulled the panic button.”

“It was two groups shooting back and forth at each other,” added Detective Adrian Johnson, with CMPD. “Fortunately, nobody was injured or killed in this incident.”

However, six days later there’s still a bullet hole in the wall, shattered glass in another area, and scared employees

“They wanted to, some of them want to quit,” says Rahman. “It’s a bullet. It’s an AK-47, it’s like a war.”

Police are looking for the men who fired the shots. Until then, Rahman said he will protect himself and his co-workers.

“To be honest with you, I have my rifle, it’s here AR-15. When it gets dark here, I pull it out because I know this area.”

If you have information regarding this crime, investigators ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.