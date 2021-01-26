‘Substitute parent’ arrested for sex acts with child in Iredell County

Timothy Braddock (courtesy of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 57-year-old “substitute parent” was charged with eight counts of sex acts with a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies received a report on January 21 of suspected sexual activity between a substitute parent and a minor.

Timothy Allan Braddock of Mooresville was arrested the following day and charged with eight counts of felony sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian.

Braddock was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $150,000 bond.