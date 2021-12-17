‘Substantial bust’: Deputies seize 3,500 Fentanyl pills from Lenoir man charged with drug trafficking

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lenoir man is facing multiple trafficking charges after deputies seized around 3,500 Fentanyl pills, $3,000 and two vehicles during an investigation, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 33-year-old Jordon Horton was arrested Thursday following a drug trafficking investigation. Horton, the CEO of Studio Blue Recording Studio, was already on federal probation for a prior drug conviction.

Shortly after his arrest, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and ICE units executed a search warrant at Horton’s home.

Authorities said around 3,500 Fentanyl pills, over $3,000 and two motor vehicles were seized from the property.

The amount of Fentanyl seized was estimated to be worth $110,000, according to the North Carolina Drug Guidelines.

“This was a substantial bust,” said Sheriff Alan Jones. “That’s a lot of Fentanyl pills that will not be causing overdoses in Caldwell County.”

The sheriff’s office said investigators are always searching for information regarding the use and sale of illegal drugs. Anyone who reports information will be kept anonymous.

Residents with information concerning illegal drug activity can call: