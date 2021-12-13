Student charged, Superintendent calls for community action after shot is fired at West Charlotte High School

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is looking at other measures like wands and metal detectors, but those recommendations won’t be on Superintendent Earnest Winston’s desk until the end of the week.

The shot was fired just after 2:15 Monday afternoon on the campus of West Charlotte High School, according to CMPD. Two students were arguing over a book bag, when the argument was over, one of the students pulled out a gun and fired.

“What happened today is not a reflection of the hard work that takes place on West Charlotte’s campus,” said Winston during a news conference.

No one was hurt, and one person was treated for minor injuries. This is the 23rd weapon discovered on a CMS school campus this school year and Winston says everyone must play a part in stopping these crimes from happening.

“It is unacceptable to have a weapon of any kind find its way onto any school campus,” added Winston. “As a community we have to have a call to action.”

“We hope to be able to resolve it, we hope to have some conclusion to it very soon,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “But we’re going to continue to work these cases, we’re going to continue to respond, and we are going to continue to try and do things that will keep this from even happening in the first place.”

CMPD is also looking for solutions to the problem and now Crime Stoppers will offer up to $500 for tips leading to an arrest of anyone who has a gun on school campuses. Police could also start charging students and their parents.

“As we charge young people, hopefully that message gets out that there are consequences that comes with the behavior of bringing a firearm on the school grounds,” added Jennings.

The case is still under investigation. Hours after the scene was clear, West Charlotte High School tweeted that all classes will be virtual on December 14.

FOX 46 has learned that CMPD has charged a juvenile student from West Charlotte High School with possession of a firearm on school grounds. The juvenile was determined to be the sole suspect involved.