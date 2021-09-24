Student at South Iredell High School charged with felony for making a school threat, officials say

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A student at South Iredell High School has been charged with one felony count of false report of mass violence on educational property, officials announced Friday.

“Threats of school violence will not be tolerated in the Iredell-Statesville Schools,” said Superintendent Jeff James. “The safety of our students is our number one priority. Our goal as it related to campus safety is to work collaboratively with law enforcement to swiftly remove any credible threats. We will address these situations to the fullest extent of the law.”

Troutman Police Dept. Lt. Darrin Payne said due to the quick response of the school resource officer and school administration, no incident occurred other than a threat.