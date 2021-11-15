Store employees, customer hold down attempted rape suspect outside Kannapolis Family Dollar until police arrive

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Store employees and a customer in Kannapolis fought back and held down an attempted rape suspect until police could arrive and arrest him.

A woman who works at the Family Dollar tells FOX 46 surveillance video shows a man hiding in the stock room for about half an hour and then when the worker went to the bathroom, she says the man “came out of nowhere” and attacked her Friday night.

The woman’s assistant manager stepped in to help.

“Not even going to lie, I walked up to him and I said, ‘You’re lucky the police just showed up because I really wanted to do you in,’” said Tiffany Rivera, the victim’s assistant manager.

Rivera was not about to let him go without a fight.

“You deserve to really rot in hell,” said Rivera.

That’s what she thinks of 18-year-old Omar Boyd, the man accused of trying to rape her employee. She says he’s the same man who first snuck up to her inside the Family Dollar store on North Cannon Boulevard.

“He started to walk realty close to me and I asked him, ‘Can you please back up? You’re walking too close,” said Rivera.

Workers say Boyd hid in the stock room for half an hour and when a worker went to the bathroom, he closed the door and attacked her.

“All we hear is, ‘Tiffany, Tiffany catch him!’ and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and as I’m about to hop off the stairs, she was like, ‘He just raped me,” said Rivera.

Rivera ran outside trying to catch him. The neighbor’s dogs alerted her and she found Boyd in the parking lot at the side of the store. Her manager cornered him with her car and a customer pinned him down until police got there.

“What you did to her, you just ruined her life because every night, that’s all she sees is your face,” said Rivera.

Police say this wasn’t even the first attack that night.

Investigators say Boyd first tried to rape a worker at the Dollar General store just down the road about an hour before. Rivera is unrelenting in her efforts to stop Boyd and put him in jail.

“I told him, ‘You got caught and that’s all that matters because at the end of the day what you just tried to do was the most disgusting thing you could do in your life,’” Rivera said.

Boyd is listed in the Cabarrus County jail under a $175,000 bond. He’s due back in court on December 6.