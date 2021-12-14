Store employee shoots, kills 17-year-old NC robbery suspect, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A store employee shot at a suspect during the course of a robbery, police say.

At 7:47 p.m. Monday night, officers were called to the Tobacco & Vape at 3912 Battleground Ave. on a report of a robbery. Three men went into the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint.

According to police, a store employee shot one of the robbery suspects during the robbery. The person who was shot died from their injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Malachi Kalu, 17, of Greensboro.