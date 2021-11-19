Stony Point man arrested after selling meth to undercover investigators, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Stony Point man is facing drug charges after deputies said he sold investigators methamphetamines during an undercover operation, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said community members reported that 41-year-old Richard Wingate, Jr. was possibly involved in selling illegal drugs.

Narcotics investigators set up a surveillance operation in the area and reportedly made contact with people who had recently visited the man’s home on East Lackey Farm Road.

Authorities said those people were found with narcotics in their possession and confirmed that Wingate was selling drugs.

Investigates eventually purchased the drugs directly from Wingate at his home. A search warrant was executed Thursday when crystal methamphetamine was found inside the home.

Wingate and a woman were also found inside.

Deputies said Wingate was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver crystal methamphetamine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale or use of a controlled substance.