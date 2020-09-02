CMPD launches ‘lock it or lose it’ initiative on stolen guns from unlocked vehicles

CMPD says they are taking action following a troubling trend of stolen guns from cars, particularly from cars that are left unlocked.

Approximately 500 vehicles have been broken into and have had guns stolen from them. Out of those 500, 200 of them were left unlocked. Police are saying that the car should be locked and the gun should be locked as well.

CMPD says they are launching an initiative that will enforce citations for car owners who are leaving unlocked guns inside of them. CMPD says they are working with a number of gun shops on identifying serial numbers and whether or not gun owners know their own guns’ serial numbers.

The department has seen a number of homicide suspects who have been caught using stolen guns. CMPD says petty squabbles have led to a number of the deadly shootings.

The city’s current homicide total for the year is 81.

